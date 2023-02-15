Hacker Vakulin told what to do in case of a hacked Telegram account

February 15, 2023, 18:08 – BLiTZ – News The hacker, cybersecurity specialist Sergei Vakulin said that there was an insufficient assessment of the consequences of hacking messenger user accounts. About it informs Tula News Service.

According to Vakulin, many people do not fully understand what “security” and “account” are. In the case of Telegram, the messenger encrypts secret frequencies, but the accounts remain vulnerable. As a result, they can be taken over by attackers who will use the information with which the system can identify the user.

“This is the same as giving a person the key to an apartment and giving her address. They usually hack with the help of phishing websites – there a person already fills in the fields himself, ”the hacker quotes the publication.

For those whose account was stolen, the specialist advised to go to the settings, then in the “privacy” section, view all sessions.

“In order to restrict a person’s access to their account, the “left” sessions must be completed. To prevent this from happening again, you need to set up two-factor authentication in the settings, ”Vakulina quotes the publication.

Earlier it was reported that a cybersecurity specialist, hacker Sergey Vakulin listed signs of phishing sites. He urged users to take a closer look at the blue checkmark next to the site’s name. This means that the portal has been verified by the search engine and is secure.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

