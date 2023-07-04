Hadova: An accused arrested in connection with the death of Trinamool worker in bomb blast

North 24 Parganas, Manoranjan Singh: Police arrested an accused late on Monday night in connection with the death of a Baul artist and Trinamool worker in the bomb blast in Suripukur area of ​​Shalipur gram panchayat under Hadova police station of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. According to the police, the name of the arrested accused is Rabin Mandal. He is a resident of Shalipur. He was arrested late on Monday night from Shalipur.

Police also recovered bomb making material from the spot.

It should be known that it is a late night incident on Sunday. Paritosh Mandal has died and a person named Narayan Palit is injured, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Kolkata. His condition is serious. There are marks of wounds on his body. The police also recovered bomb-making material from the spot on Monday. It is being told that on Sunday, Paritosh was called and taken, later in the night after hearing the sound of bomb blast, people went and saw that Narayan and Paritosh were injured, Paritosh was declared dead in the hospital, while Narayan was taken to hospital. Currently referred to a hospital in Kolkata.

Paritosh was murdered in a planned manner

The police estimate that this incident took place in the explosion while tying the bomb itself, while the relatives of the deceased allege that Paritosh was murdered in a planned manner. He was also a Trinamool worker. In a Trinamool meeting in the night, some people had called him from home and then he was injured and killed by throwing a bomb.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

Here, the wife of injured Narayan Palita has also alleged that some Trinamool people had called him and taken him away in the night. A group of Trinamool itself had a dispute with Narayan, due to which they have executed the incident. Here, the police say that along with Narayan, Paritosh, Rabin was also present at the spot. They were doing the work of tying bombs in a garden, the explosion took place while tying number nine bombs. The police is probing the entire matter.