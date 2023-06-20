Hair care tips: Hair will be strong, shiny, use these household things for hair wash

Hair care tips: Learn here about such common household things that prove helpful for washing hair and making it healthy. Baking soda and apple cider vinegar, both common kitchen items, are very helpful for washing hair.

baking soda

When you want to wash your hair, baking soda acts like a rock star. This common kitchen item acts as a miraculous remedy for all the dirt and debris that accumulates on your hair over time. It’s like hitting the reset button for your hair. Just make a paste by mixing one teaspoon of baking soda with enough water before washing your hair. Massage it into your wet hair paying special attention to the roots. Let it stay for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Apple vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a powerhouse of hair care. This tangy concoction works wonders for salads as well as your prized hair. Apple cider vinegar is a superhero to save the scalp. By balancing the pH level, it helps you say goodbye to pesky dandruff and itchy scalp. Just mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. After shampooing, pour this liquid on your hair, then massage well. After leaving it for a minute or two, wash it thoroughly.

Honey

The magical powers of honey can add life to your hair care routine. Using honey on hair helps in retaining moisture. It is a natural humectant. This super-sticky substance also has antibacterial properties. This means it can help maintain the health of your scalp and ward off any unpleasant microorganisms. To apply honey treatment to your hair, just mix one teaspoon of honey in one cup of warm water. Pay attention to the ends of your hair while massaging. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off.

coconut oil

Coconut oil works like a magic potion to nourish and moisturize your hair like no other product can. It deeply penetrates your hair to control hair frizz and leaves it velvety smooth. Simply warm a small amount of coconut oil in your palms and apply it throughout the length of your hair. Give it at least 30 minutes.

egg whites

Common eggs kept in the fridge are beneficial for hair growth. Egg whites are like a protein rich smoothie for your hair. They help repair and strengthen weak hair Simply separate the egg whites from the yolks, then beat them until frothy. Massage the mixture into damp hair, then leave it in for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Drinking Cold Water Side Effects: How safe is drinking ice cold water for your health? Know here