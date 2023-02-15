Hair stylist named the most fashionable types of hairstyles in the upcoming season

Among the options for collected hairstyles in the upcoming season, careless bunches will be in trend, and the most fashionable type of haircuts remains a bob. On February 15, makeup artist, hair stylist Ksenia Shcherbina told Izvestia about this.

“I always advise girls who want to be on trend, pay attention to how stars look on the red carpet, and look at fashion shows for more daring ideas. In terms of hairstyles, haircuts are undeniably important, and still in the trend are squares, elongated straight. Although actress Jenna Ortega brought chaos to the straight cut of the square, and appeared on the red carpet in a careless square, ”the expert noted.

Speaking about the fashionable types of collected hairstyles, Shcherbina drew attention to light, careless small bunches, as well as hairstyles using “crabs” or large hairpins.

“Also, smooth hairstyles, tight bundles and bunches of them do not leave us,” added the hair stylist.

On February 7, stylist Maria Sverdlikova listed the main fashion trends for the upcoming spring-summer season. According to her, the aesthetics of the 2000s remains the main trend in the fashion world and it will remain relevant in the upcoming season. So, one of the elements of this trend is a low rise.

In December 2022, stylist Lina Dembikova named body exposure as one of the main trends of the coming spring. Also, according to the expert, large collars and voluminous sleeves will be relevant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

