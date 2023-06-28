Haiva trampled female sergeant at Anisabad Golambar in Patna, died during treatment in hospital

Female constable Kumari Anamika, posted in the Special Branch of Patna Police Headquarters Patel Bhawan, was crushed to death by a highway on Wednesday morning at Anisabad Golambar. 46-year-old constable Kumari Anamika was originally a resident of Vishnapur under Hullasganj police station in Jehanabad. Here she used to live with her family in a rented house of 70 feet. There was uproar in the house as soon as the news of the death was received. People chased and caught Hiva who was running away after being pushed.

accused arrested

On receiving the information, the police of the traffic station arrested the accused driver Ravindra Yadav, a resident of Saraiya, seized the vehicle and brought it to the police station. The traffic police told that the highway was empty and was going at a high speed to load sand. The police of the traffic station sent the body of the woman constable to PMCH for postmortem.

Female constable was going to sit on the tempo

According to the information, at around 7.30 pm, female constable Kumari Anamika had left for duty from the rented house located at 70 feet. From there she took an auto and reached Anisabad Golambar and was crossing the road there to catch another tempo for the police headquarters. Meanwhile, the highway coming at a high speed from the bypass trampled them. After being pushed, the women constables were thrown far away on the road. After this, while running away, they attacked her with a haystack, due to which she was seriously injured. The local people present on the spot hurriedly admitted the injured woman constable to a private hospital, where Anamika died at around 1.30 pm.

Anamika was posted in Patna for seven years

Dhananjay, the husband of deceased constable Kumari Anamika, told that in 1997, Anamika had joined the police. First went to Gaya, then posted in Jehanabad, Nawada, Motihari and then in Patna. Was posted in Patna for the last seven years. At present, she was working in the photo branch of CID in Patna Police Headquarters. He told that I was in the village. My son called and after that the daughter called and told that the mother had died in a road accident.

three daughters and one son

The husband told that we have three daughters. One daughter is married. Of the two other daughters, one is a BA Part II student and the other is an Inter student. At the same time, the youngest son has passed the matriculation examination this time with first division.

