Haj Yatra 2023: Embracing loved ones left for the holy journey, Minister Danish Ansari flagged off

Lucknow: From Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport ‘Amausi Airport’ of capital Lucknow Haj journey The process of departure of passengers is going to start from Sunday. From the first flight here, 298 passengers will leave for Madina. Arrangements have been made for the pilgrims to stay in the Haj House built in Sarojini Nagar. Along with this, Saudi Airline counters have also been made in the Haj House. With this, the pilgrims will be able to deposit their belongings and check in at the Haj House itself.

The check-in process will start six hours before the flight time for Haj pilgrimage. Because of this, four hours before the flight time, the passengers were taken to the airport by buses. Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, former minister Mohsin Raza Muslim religious leader Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali and others flagged off the buses from Maulana Ali Miyan Memorial Haj House, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. Earlier, Haj pilgrims bid farewell to their holy journey by hugging their near and dear ones. During this, people looked very emotional after hugging their elders.

For Hajj 2023, 45 flights of Saudi Airlines will operate from Amausi Airport to Madina from May 21 to June 6. Two flights will go on the first day on Sunday. The first of these will leave at 12 noon and the second at 3:05. 298-298 Haj will be sent from both.

Minister Danish Azad Ansari told that compared to last year 2022, this time more than twice the number of passengers will fly from Amausi airport to Madina. Last year the number of Haj pilgrims was five and a half thousand, while this time 14 thousand pilgrims will fly from Amausi. This includes passengers from Varanasi and Lucknow.

A total of 26,786 applicants had applied from Uttar Pradesh. In this, 1,342 applicants canceled their applications due to various reasons. Out of the remaining 25,444, 10,901 will go on Haj pilgrimage from Lucknow airport and 12,070 from Delhi airport. Apart from these, 2,473 applicants were going for Haj pilgrimage from Varanasi airport, who will now go from Lucknow airport only. The first flight from Lucknow airport will leave on Sunday at 12:00 noon.

The District Magistrate had held a meeting in the past for Haj pilgrims going from Varanasi airport. But, the Varanasi flight destination was canceled due to the blacklist of the go-first flight. Therefore all the passengers going from Varanasi airport will now go to Lucknow airport from June 08 to June 19, 2023.

Danish Azad Ansari told that flights from Delhi are starting from 22 May. Delhi State Haj Committee will make arrangements at the flight site for passengers going from Delhi flight site. Each Haj pilgrim is allowed to carry a minimum of 1500 and a maximum of 10,000 Saudi Riyals in foreign currency. For this they will have to buy Riyal from State Bank of India.

