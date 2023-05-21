Haj Yatra 2023: First batch of Haj pilgrims leaves from Lucknow, 13 thousand passengers will fly

Haj Yatra 2023: The first flight of Haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will take off from Lucknow airport on May 21 i.e. at 12:00 today. About 13000 pilgrims from Lucknow will go on Haj. Apart from this, about 12000 people from Delhi will go to perform Haj. Haj pilgrims were dispatched by bus from Haj House at 8:00 am. Last year, due to Covid-19, only a small number of people had performed Haj. This time a large number of people are leaving for Haj pilgrimage. Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the Haj House and took stock of the arrangements. Vaccination has been arranged in the Haj House. Apart from this, arrangement of AC room has been made for the stay of Haj pilgrims. Please tell that this time children below 12 years of age will not be able to go on Haj pilgrimage. The Saudi Arabian government has banned the Haj pilgrimage of children below 12 years of age. This decision was taken for security reasons. For this, the government had issued a new guideline. There was no age limit in the guidelines issued earlier. According to the officials of Saudi Arabia, about 20 lakh people will perform Haj in the Haj pilgrimage starting from May 21 this year. It is being told that 1 lakh 75 thousand pilgrims from India will go for Haj. At the same time, more than 4000 women will go to perform Haj without Mahram.

