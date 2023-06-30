Half a dozen big pits from the main gate of Ranchi’s RIMS to the trauma center, ambulance getting stuck

From the entry point of RIMS to the trauma center, patients and ambulances have to pass through half a dozen potholes. The biggest pit is at both the entry points of the main gate of RIMS. The road to an entry point has been cut to drain the water. Due to this, the ambulance carrying serious patients gets stuck there. At the same time, the tire of the two-wheeler is also getting stuck in the pit, due to which the vehicle riders fall. After this, there is one pit before the roundabout and three consecutive pits after the roundabout. After this there are two small pits.

Ambulance and other vehicle drivers are facing more problems in the rainy season. Because the depth of the potholes cannot be detected due to water logging and the vehicles get stuck, while the RIMS management says that the PWD department is being continuously written to repair the pothole, but till now the pothole has not been filled. Has not gone.

Dustbin will be removed from the way to trauma center



Dustbin will be removed from the way leading to the trauma center of RIMS. Dustbin will be installed at the vacant place behind the Dental College. Regarding this, the officials of Municipal Corporation and RIMS have inspected the site. After inspection, the corporation has asked RIMS to make a platform. After this the dustbin will be shifted there. Significantly, after the news related to this was published in Prabhat Khabar, the RIMS management and the Municipal Corporation swung into action.