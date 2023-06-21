Half a dozen laborers from Bihar injured after being buried in the slab of the bridge in Hyderabad, four in critical condition

Patna. After Bihar Gujarat, now there is news of collapse of under construction bridge in Telangana. In this major bridge accident in Hyderabad, 10 laborers and one engineer have been reported injured. About half a dozen laborers are said to be from Bihar among the injured. According to the police, the accident happened due to the fall of the slab of the flyover. All the injured have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in a hurry. An FIR has been lodged regarding the matter of breaking the slab of the flyover. LB Nagar SHO Anji Reddy told that a case has been registered under section 337. Why and how did the accident happen? It is being verified.

The condition of four laborers is critical

In relation to the incident, it is said that the incident took place near LB Nagar-Sagar Road in Hyderabad. Police officials said that the incident took place at around 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover while laying slabs for the construction of the ramp. Then the slab of the flyover suddenly fell. In this, 10 people including 6 laborers from Bihar were injured. An engineer has also been reported injured in the accident. His name is being told as Gopal Krishna. Among the injured laborers living in Bihar, the condition of Puneet Kumar, Shankar Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Jitendra Kumar is said to be critical. A police officer from LB Nagar police station said that the injured were taken to the hospital. The injured laborers are residents of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The bridge has collapsed in Bihar and Gujarat

In the past, there have been incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar and Gujarat. In the same month, a bridge built at a cost of Rs 1,717 crore over the river Ganga in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapsed. In the year 2014, Bihar CM Ninish Kumar had laid the foundation stone of this bridge. After this accident, a report was sought from the Bridge Construction Corporation. In the very next week of this incident, the bridge over Mandhola river connecting Mayapur and Degama villages in Tapi district of Gujarat broke down. The construction work of this bridge started in 2021. A total of two crore rupees were spent in making it. 95 percent of the bridge work was completed, but the bridge collapsed even before the completion of the construction work. However, there is no information about any casualty in this accident.