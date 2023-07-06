Half of the population became self-sufficient, got self-employment

Mirzapur, 06 July (Hindustan Times). It is often seen that flowers offered in temples are thrown into the river Ganges or in the garbage. Due to this, along with air pollution, water pollution also spreads, but the women of Vindhya region have found a unique way. These women are not only spreading fragrance in the house and courtyard by making incense sticks from the remains of flowers, but are also becoming financially prosperous. This unique method of half the population is also helpful in preventing pollution.

By the way, thousands of quintals of holy flowers emerge from the world-famous Maa Vindhyavasini Dham alone during Navratri. Women are trying to make good use of the flowers offered in Vindhyavasini temple as well as in nearby temples. Women are becoming self-reliant by making incense sticks from the flowers coming out of the temples of Vindhya region. For this, a state-of-the-art machine has been installed at Prabodhini Shakti Dham located in Vindhyachal at a cost of about one and a half lakh rupees. One of the biggest is that the women collect the flowers offered to the temples of the region. After this, incense sticks and incense sticks are prepared by drying the flowers. A total of 90 women are associated in Prabodhini Shakti Dham, who make 30 to 50 kg of incense sticks daily. Each woman makes one to two kg of incense sticks in one hour. Women are given Rs 30 per kg.

With the inspiration of Mahila Prabodhini Foundation President Nandini Mishra and Vibhuti Mishra and with the help of NABARD, Jai Mahashakti is manufacturing incense sticks and incense sticks by drying flowers. Along with this, using neem leaves and other medicinal leaves, she is also making mosquito repellents. Women like Manju, Shiv Dulari, Shanti, Shyam Kumari, Nasreen, Shakina etc prepare incense sticks.

Makes five kg incense sticks daily

Nandini, president of Mahila Prabodhini Foundation, told that women collect flowers from nearby temples of the area including Vindhyachal Dham, Lal Bhairav ​​Temple, Dudhnath Temple. After this, these flowers are dried and made powder, then jigat powder and gum are added to it. A women usually prepares five kg of incense sticks in a day.

500 pieces agarbatti in just Rs.60

After preparing incense sticks from flowers, it is sold in the local market at the rate of about 55 to 60 rupees per kg. There are about 500 pieces of incense sticks in one kg.