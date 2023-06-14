Half of the population caught the thread of self-reliance, wrote the story of success

Mirzapur, June 14 (Hindustan Times). The women living in the village are writing success stories. Small efforts are touching heights. Along with running the expenses of their household, women are also giving employment to other women. The women of Vindhya region have not only written a story of success with their courage, hard work, dedication and passion, but they have also become an example for others. By braving the storms of difficulties, these women empowered not only themselves but many other needy women by connecting them with employment. The great thing is that women have shown success by staying at home. Here is the story of such women.

Prime Minister got way from micro industry, took command of flour mill

Rekha Singh, a resident of Rampur Bhatevra village under Chhanbe block, is writing a new story of success under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Udyog Unnayan Yojana (PMFME) scheme. From a small grocery shop, today she has become a flour mill operator. Earlier, the income of two thousand was difficult. At present, about five to six thousand rupees per month is being earned. Her husband Raja Singh is also helping and encouraging her in this work. Due to economic prosperity, children are able to get education in a better way. A flour mill was installed from the food grain processing unit of the Prime Minister’s Micro Industry Upgradation Scheme (PMFME) scheme of the Horticulture Department. About 1.66 lakh rupees have been spent on the establishment of the unit, out of which a grant of 58 thousand has been received. Unit director Rekha Singh said that Rs 1.50 per kg is charged for grinding flour. Along with this, they buy wheat and sell flour. Runs the flour mill as per the power supply in the area. Not only did she become self-sufficient by setting up a flour mill, two other people also got employment. Today the family is getting help in earning a living.

People are becoming self-sufficient through food processing units

Dhananjay, a resident of Cheruiram village of City block, said that he has set up a tomato (pickle-marmalade) unit for Rs 29.19 lakh and is earning Rs 5-6 lakh annually by making and selling pickle-marmalade, mother-in-law, turmeric etc. Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gapura of Chanbe block, told that he has set up an oil seed best product unit worth Rs 29.20 lakh. There is 1.45 crore Steemit for setting up the entire unit, in which apart from the Food Processing Department, loans have also been taken from banks. Production is being done with the machines of Indore. The machine crushes 15 tonnes per day. It produces six tonnes of oil and nine tonnes of cake. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dwivedi, who set up a Lachidana unit in Vindhyachal at a cost of Rs 12.25 lakh, told that the machine has been brought from Kanpur. Three quintals are produced daily. 4500 per quintal is sold in shops. Rachit Kumar, who has set up a bakery production unit at Nakhara in City block with Rs 10 lakh, said that the machine has been brought from Faizabad. Good profit is being made by selling bakery products everyday. 10 people are getting employment. Now more capacity will be increased.

225 took loan for self employment, will get 35 percent grant

District Horticulture Officer Mevaram said that loans ranging from two lakh to 15 crore are being given for setting up enterprises. The government is giving 35 percent subsidy on this. To take advantage of this, you can apply on the FME portal. The target was 185 in the financial year 2022-23 under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme. Against this, work is being started by providing loans to 225 people for self-employment.

Enterprises should be set up for self-employment

Banana-based production, bakery, animal and poultry feed, pulses and pulses mill, rice mill, maize product processing, milk, fruit, herbal, mushroom, oil seed, ready to cook, soybean, spice and under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme. Spices, sugarcane, vegetable, flour mill enterprises can be set up.