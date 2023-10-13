Hamas terrorists behead Israeli soldiers in sickening footage

A shocking report from British newspaper The Express has unveiled the barbarity of Hamas, as the militant organization is captured beheading Israeli soldiers in a gruesome video. Counterterrorism experts have gone as far as to say that this act is even more heinous than the actions of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The report reveals that Hamas released a video depicting the beheading of captured soldiers, a video too disturbing to share. The world must come to terms with the fact that their cruelty surpasses that of ISIS. This is a revelation that has been underscored by numerous warnings over the years.

The latest statistics indicate that Hamas has claimed the lives of over 1,400 individuals, leaving thousands injured, and taking at least 100 civilians and soldiers as hostages. The lack of substantial news coverage drawing parallels between Hamas and ISIS may partly stem from the fact that ISIS is widely recognized as a global, savage jihadist group. In contrast, many have been misled into viewing support for Hamas as a component of the Palestinian “resistance” against injustice. A grim reality is that a considerable number of organizations, some with affiliations to Hamas, are now operating within Western nations. The Investigative Project maintains a list of these groups and their affiliations, most of which were named as unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terrorist funding trial in the history of the United States.

Israeli President Herzog has unequivocally stated that “Hamas has imported, adopted, and replicated the savagery of ISIS”.

Apologists for and defenders of the violent Palestinian jihad, often referred to as the “resistance,” have risen to prominent positions in the United States, Canada, and other Western nations. Thousands have rallied in anti-Semitic, hate-filled protests that are brimming with incitements to violence. This incitement is escalating as Israel seeks to defend itself. Throughout the Western world, both the people and their leaders have fallen short in comprehending the dangers that lie within their midst. Meanwhile, Islam has been portrayed as a “religion of peace” since the events of 9/11. It is important to note that not all Muslims adhere to Sharia directives on jihad, but a troubling and significant number do.

In Western societies, restrictions on speech or actions deemed offensive to Islam have become routine, while hostile and incendiary protests against the world’s only Jewish state continue unabated. Apart from the immediate threats faced by Israel, the West continues to grapple with an ongoing jihadist threat that is compounded by reckless immigration policies. Globalist leaders have ushered in numerous Palestinian sympathizers who are hostile to the West and to Jews, enabling the infiltration of various jihadists. Many on the Left view this situation with indifference.

Fox News has reported on former President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings to President Biden about an “invasion” of the United States and the presence of “terrorists” within the country. It is increasingly evident that we are on the brink of facing serious consequences due to these developments.