Hamirpur: Preparation for cultivation of coarse grains in 20 thousand hectare area

Hamirpur, June 06 (Hindustan Times). For the first time in Hamirpur district, the department has made preparations for the cultivation of coarse grains in an area of ​​twenty thousand hectares. The government has also sent mini-kits of seeds for the cultivation of coarse cereals, which the employees here have gathered to provide to the farmers. Kodo and Madwa crops will flourish in the fields after many decades.

Bundelkhand region including Hamirpur has been under the target of natural calamity for the last few decades. Thousands of farmers doing traditional farming here have to suffer heavy losses every year due to natural calamities. Last time due to drought, farmers could not sow crops in thousands of hectares of area in Hamirpur district, while the Kharif sown crops were destroyed by unseasonal rains.

The farmer here was crying due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm. In such a situation, the farmers were forced to extract the cost from farming. This time, the yield of peas, gram and other crops in Kharif was also less than expected by the farmers. Due to continuous heavy losses in agriculture, the farmers here have now taken steps towards cultivation of low-cost, double profitable crops. This time the farmers have made up their mind to cultivate coarse grains in all the villages of the district. The Agriculture Department has also started preparations for the cultivation of coarse grains.

For the first time the crops of Kodo and Madwa will grow in the fields

Harishankar Bhargava, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department said that an action plan has been sent to the government for the cultivation of coarse grains in the district. For the first time, the sowing of Madwa crop will be done in an area of ​​4000 acres, and this time the plan to get the cultivation of Jowar included in coarse grains in an area of ​​14 thousand hectares has got the green signal. Apart from this, cultivation of Sava, Bajra and Kodo will also be done. As soon as the seeds are received from the government for the cultivation of Kodo and other crops, they will be distributed to the farmers.

Agriculture department distributed coarse grain seeds to the farmers

Deputy Director Agriculture said that the government has given green signal for sowing of Madwa crop, included in coarse grains, in an area of ​​4000 acres in Hamirpur district. For this, mini kits of seeds have also been received from the government. Mini kits of 16 quintal seeds are now being provided free of cost to the farmers here. He told that the government is giving free seeds to 400 farmers who sow this crop in the month of July. Five kg seeds are being provided to the farmers for cultivation of Madwa crop in one acre.