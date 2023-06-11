Hamirpur: The temple built in Chandel’s time will become memorable by beautifying it

Hamirpur, June 11 (Hindustan Times). The state government has got the go-ahead to refurbish hundreds of years old historical Ramjanaki temple in the district. The government has also sanctioned Rs 85.14 lakh for this work. This temple is unique for carving. Entire Ramayana and pastimes of Shri Krishna are also depicted in every part of the temple.

Ramjanaki temple is built in a large area in Khandeh village of Maudaha tehsil area of ​​the district. This temple was built during the Chandel period. Khandeh village with a population of about eight thousand is still recorded in the 108 page of the Government District Gazetteers. There used to be a pargana in this village for administrative arrangements. In 1878, this village was handed over to the British Government by Nana Govind Rao. Then this area was attached to Mahoba Pargana. During the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Khandeh Mahal has been in Allahabad Suba under Kalinjar Sarkar. After the Mughals, the Marathas ruled the region. Presently Rakesh Kumar Bajpai of the village is the priest of the temple here, who is a family member of Bhishmadev Dubey.

Big plan made to brighten the dilapidated temple and pond

Sadar MLA Dr. Manoj Prajapati told that Ramjanaki and Shiv Mandir of Khandeh village were taken over by the tourism department three years ago. Fifty lakh rupees were released as the first instalment. In this, the tourism department got boards and other works done. Now the government has sanctioned Rs 85.14 lakh for beautifying the area around the temple and for other tourism related works. Pradyum Dubey, the invigilator of the temple told that this temple is historical.

Ramjanaki temple is seen made of only one stone

Pradyum Dubey alias Lalu Dubey, the chief servitor of Ramjanaki temple, told that hundreds of years old temple of Ram Darbar is built on about one acre of land. Chitrakoot stones have been used in the construction of the temple. The stones have been mixed and set in such a way that it appears to be made of a single stone. He told that the Ram Darbar temple was built by Chandidin Dubey, the then landlord of the village. Precious Ashtadhatu idols of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita are installed here. The grand statue of south facing Sri Hanuman is also enshrined.

Entire Ramayana and pastimes of Shri Krishna are depicted in the temple.

Mahant Rakesh Bajpai of Ramjanaki temple told that the context of entire Ramayana and Mahabharata is painted on the granite stone of the temple. Told that the carvings on marble and granite stones are also amazing. Artisans were called from Rajasthan and Karnataka to get the temple carved. Mahant told that the Shiv temple of Ramjanaki temple is also built in a large area. This is a contemporary temple. The Shivling of Neelam Ratna is installed in the Shiv temple, which is very wonderful. The idols of Shri Ganesh, Mother Parvati and Nandi are also present in the circumambulation route.