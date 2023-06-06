Hanuman Ji Ki Aarti Hindi Lyrics: Recite Hanuman Ji’s Aarti on Tuesday, see Hindi Lyrics here

Aarti of Hanuman ji

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Girivar trembled by force. Don’t peep close to the disease or fault.

Anjani’s son Mahabaldayi. The Lord of the children always helps.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Send De Beera Raghunath. Lanka continues to bring Siya Sudhi.

Lanka was like an ocean of so many coats. Caste Pawansut did not bring the bar.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Lanka continues to destroy the demons. Get Siyaramji’s work done.

Lakshman fainted. Sakare.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Paithi Patal Tori Jamakare. Unravel Ahiravana’s arm.

Asuradal hit the left arm. Right arm Saint Jan Tare.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Perform Sur-Nar-Muni Jan Aarti. Chant Jai Jai Jai Hanuman.

Kanchan Thar Kapoor flame. Anjana Mai doing Aarti.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Lank demolition Keenh Raghurai. Tulsidas Prabhu Kirti Gai.

The one who sings the aarti of Hanumanji. Basi Baikunth got the supreme position.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.

Let us sing the glory of the baba Hanuman. Wicked Dalan of Raghunath Kala.