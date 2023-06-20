Happiness came in the life of South’s superstar Ramcharan, became the father of a daughter

South’s superstar Ramcharan and his wife Upasana have become parents. Upasana has given birth to a lovely baby girl on 20th June. Upasana was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. Ram and Upasana have become parents after 11 years of marriage. After this good news came to the fore, the fans are showering wishes on Ram and Upasana.

Upasana gave birth to a baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The hospital issued a medical bulletin giving official information that Ram and Upasana have become parents of a girl. A few hours before the birth of the child, Ramcharan shared the post on Instagram. In it, he shared a song composed by composer Kaal Bhairav ​​for his child. Also thanked Kaal Bhairav ​​on behalf of Upasana.

Meanwhile, South megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha have become grandparents after Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. At present, there is an atmosphere of happiness in his entire family. Everyone is excited to see the first glimpse of the baby. Ram and Upasana had celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary five days back. A little angel has come to his house after 11 years.