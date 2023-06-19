Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: The auspicious festival of Ashadha Gupta Navratri starts from today, best wishes with these messages

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023 Hindi Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: This year Ashadha Gupt Navratri has started from today, June 19, which will end on June 28, 2023. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ashadha Gupta Navratri is celebrated from Ashadha Shukla Pratipada to Ashadha Shukla Navami Tithi. During this, Maa Durga is worshiped in 9 forms and 10 Mahavidyas. In such a situation, on this special occasion, you can send these Hindi messages, WhatsApp wishes, GIF greetings and quotes to wish your loved ones Ashadha Gupta Navratri.

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Light the new lamp

New lamps light up, new flowers bloom,

May new spring come everyday,

On this occasion of Navratri

May you be blessed by Mata Rani

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Namo Namo Durge

Namo Namo Durga to do happiness,

Namo Namo Ambe Dukh Harni.

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Om Jayanti Mangala Kali

Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.

Hail mother Goddess.

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: This Navratri Maa Durga

May Maa Durga bless you with happiness, prosperity, glory and fame this Navratri.

Hail mother Goddess.

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: The time we were waiting for has come

We were waiting that time has come…

Mata Rani came riding on a lion.

Now every wish of the mind will be fulfilled.

Mother has come to her door to fill all the sorrows

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Nav Kalpana

New imagination, new Jyotsna, new power

May all your wishes come true on the auspicious occasion of Nava Aradhana Navratri

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Mata Rani give this boon

Mata Rani give this boon,

just give a little love

I spent my whole life at your feet

To bless like this

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: This world is an illusion

This world is an illusion,

Everything that is earned is lost,

Everyone gets the fruits of karma,

The cycle of life goes on.

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: When the festival of Navratri comes

When the festival of Navratri comes,

brings lots of happiness,

This time mother gives you all

what your heart desires

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri

Happy Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu…

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu…

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Maa Rupen Sansthita.

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Shakti Rupena Sansthita.

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Buddhi Rupena Sansthita.

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Lakshmi Rupena Sansthita.

Hello Hello

Hello Namo Namah.

Happy Ashada Gupta Navratri