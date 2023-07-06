Happy Birthday Dhoni: Listen to this story before me..., listen to MS Dhoni's favorite songs with Prabhat Khabar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a well-known name in the cricket world. Today Ranchi is recognized abroad as the city of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. on the cricket field Mahendra Singh Dhoni Everyone has seen him as a serious person. He is always serious. As such, MSD has been a serious person since childhood. Don’t speak too much. But, he also has a lot of fun. Yes, not in public. among some special friends.

These three songs of Hindi film are close to Mahi’s heart

There are three such songs in Hindi, which Mahendra Singh Dhoni likes very much. Everyone has once heard Mahi singing the song ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mere Dil Ka Le Gaye Chain…’ on television. But, do you know which song Mahi likes the most. People who know Mahi very closely tell that Captain Cool of Team India Dhoni likes three songs of Hindi films very much.

MS Dhoni is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan

Anshuman Raj, who has played a lot of cricket with Mahi, says that Dhoni is a big fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Dhoni likes to listen to Kishore Kumar’s songs. If we talk about his favorite songs, then one song in it is a combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar. The name of the film is ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’. Mahi likes the song of this film very much, but he does not sing this song from the beginning.

Next to this you listen to the story from me…

The part sung by Kishore Kumar in the song ‘Salaam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan, Zara Qubool Kar Lo…’ from the film ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar to Mahendra Singh Dhoni Let’s start with, where Amitabh Bachchan says- Listen to this story of Ise Aage Ki Tu…. Come, on the birthday of MS Dhoni, you also listen to those songs.

