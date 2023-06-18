happy fathers day 2023 father is my courage respect and pride unk

Happy Father’s Day 2023: It is said that the relationship between mother and child is the biggest in the world. A mother gives birth to a child, brings it up, but a father plays an important role in shaping its future. It is another matter that sometimes the tender feelings of the father for the child are not displayed, but the truth is that the role of the father in the life of the child is not more, if not less, than that of the mother. If you ask a small child, whom does he love more, his mother or his father? The answer will be found only in his silence or smile. Some of our daughters are describing this love and sacrifice of that father who is called the foundation of the house. There are such daughters among them, whose father is not with them today, only his blessings are there.