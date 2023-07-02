Happy Guru Purnima 2023 Wishes: Guru without knowledge... Send Guru Purnima wishes to your teachers

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Guru of your favor

Thank you Guru

how do i pay

Lakhs of precious money..

Guru is my precious…

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Guru without knowledge, without knowledge

Without Guru there is no knowledge, without knowledge there is no soul, meditation, knowledge, patience and action are all the gift of Guru. Happy Guru Purnima 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Teacher teaching the art of living

Teachers teach the art of livingTeachers tell the value of knowledgeHaving books doesn’t help if teachers don’t teach with hard workHappy Guru Purnima 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: In every difficulty of life

You show solutions in every difficulty of life, you don’t understand when I remember you, my life is blessed, you have become my teacherHappy Guru Purnima 2023

Guru Govind dou khe kake lagoon paybalihari guru aapne Govindadio bataye.Happy Guru Purnima 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Gave us the storehouse of knowledge

Gave us a storehouse of knowledge, prepared us for the future, we are grateful to those gurus who are immensely grateful to usHappy Guru Purnima 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Speech is like moon, face is like sun

Speech is cool moon, face is like sun, Guru’s feet are three worlds, Guru is the mine of nectar… Best wishes on Guru Purnima

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Should I give Guru-Dakshina, I think in my mind

What should I give Guru-Dakshina, I thought in my mind, I can’t repay your debt even if I give my life. Happy Guru Purnima 2023

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Parents gave birth on

parents gave birth

Guru taught the art of living

knowledge of character and culture

we got education

happy guru purnima

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: The first knowledge given in life

The first knowledge given in life

I salute that teacher

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Guru is the idol of parents

Guru is the idol of parents!

Guru is the face of God in Kalyug!

On the day of Guru Purnima, gratitude is done with salam,

Let’s pay obeisance to our Guru on this Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Harihar is the revered deity in the ancient world.

Who is the worshiped God in Harihar Adik world,

Everyone who worships Sadguru is worshipped!

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: What is right, what is wrong, you read these lessons

What is right, what is wrong, you study these lessons

You explain what is lie and what is truth

When something is not understood, you make the way easy

Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Taught lesson of peace

Taught the lesson of peace,

Removed the darkness of ignorance,

Guru taught us,

love conquers hate

Happy Guru Purnima!!