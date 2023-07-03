Happy Sawan 2023 Wishes: Take the name of Shiva .. send wishes for the month of Shravan from here

Happy Sawan 2023: Leave your mind and worry in vain
Leave your mind and worry in vain, take the name of Shiva
Shiva will do his work, you do yours
Shiva Shiva Shiva Om: Namah Shivay.
Best wishes for Sawan.
Happy Sawan 2023: Om Trimbakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam
urvarukamiv bondhananmrityormukshiya maaamritat
Happy Sawan 2023 Wishes
Happy Sawan 2023: The world is in power
The world is in power,
Which is discussed in Trilok
Today is the festival of that Shiva
Happy Sawan
Happy Sawan 2023: Bam Bam Bhole Nath
The treasure does not decrease by chanting Bam Bam Bhole Nath
Three worlds settled in the world and you settled in the wilderness
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: My status is small but
My status is small but my heart is strong
I will go on doing my deeds because my Damruwala is with me.
Om Namah Shivay.
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Nagendraharaya Trilochanay
Nagendraharaya Trilochanay Bhasmanga Ragaya Maheshwaraya
Nityaya Shuddhaya Digambaraya Tasme na Karaya Namah Shivay: ॥
Best wishes for Sawan.
Happy Sawan 2023: Jata Twi Galjalpravah
Jata Twi Galjalpravah Pavitasthale Gale’v Lambyalambitam Bhujangtung Malikam.
Damddamddammaddmanninaad vaddmarvayam chakarchandtandavan tanotu nahi shiva: shivam
Best wishes for the month of Sawan
Happy Sawan 2023: Damru is in his hand
he has a drum in his hand
And Kaal Nag is with you
Whose Leela is limitless
He is Bhole Nath
Happy Sawan Somvar
Happy Sawan 2023: Gram flour bread, lemon pickle
Gram flour bread, lemon pickle,
happiness of friends, love of loved ones
monsoon rains waiting for someone
Happy Shiv Sawan Monday
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Untimely death, he dies who does the work of Chandal
Untimely death, he dies who does the work of Chandal
What can Kaal do to him who is a devotee of Mahakal?
Happy Sawan
Happy Sawan 2023: Pooja Avasan Samaye Dashavaktra: Geet
Dashavaktra: Geet at the end of worship
Yah Shambhupujanaparam pathati pradoshe
tasya sthiran rathagjendraturangyuktam
Turanga: Yukta Lakshmi, ever-present, Shambhu
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Shakti brothers are in devotion
brother shakti is in devotion
The world is in power,
Which is discussed in Trilok
This is the month of that Shiva
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Temple bell, Aarti plate
temple bell, aarti plate
Redness of the sun on the banks of the river,
May life bring spring of happiness,
Happy ‘Monday of Sawan’ to you
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Shiva is Truth, Shiva is Infinite
Shiva is Truth, Shiva is Infinite,
Shiva is eternal, Shiva is God,
Shiva is Omkar, Shiva is Brahman,
Shiva is power, Shiva is devotion,
Let’s bow down to Lord Shiva,
May his blessings be upon all of us.
Happy Sawan
Happy Sawan 2023: Ram is his, Ravana is his
Ram is also his Ravan his,
Life is his death also his
Tandav is there and meditation is also there,
He is also the knowledge of the ignorant.
Everywhere Shiva
Happy Sawan 2023
Happy Sawan 2023: Har Har Mahadev said which every
Har Har Mahadev who said,
May he get happiness, prosperity and wealth.
Happy Sawan
