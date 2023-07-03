Happy Sawan 2023 Wishes: Take the name of Shiva .. send wishes for the month of Shravan from here

Happy Sawan 2023: Leave your mind and worry in vain

Leave your mind and worry in vain, take the name of Shiva

Shiva will do his work, you do yours

Shiva Shiva Shiva Om: Namah Shivay.

Best wishes for Sawan.

Happy Sawan 2023: Om Trimbakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam

urvarukamiv bondhananmrityormukshiya maaamritat

Happy Sawan 2023 Wishes

Happy Sawan 2023: The world is in power

The world is in power,

Which is discussed in Trilok

Today is the festival of that Shiva

Happy Sawan 2023: Bam Bam Bhole Nath

The treasure does not decrease by chanting Bam Bam Bhole Nath

Three worlds settled in the world and you settled in the wilderness

Happy Sawan 2023: My status is small but

My status is small but my heart is strong

I will go on doing my deeds because my Damruwala is with me.

Om Namah Shivay.

Happy Sawan 2023: Nagendraharaya Trilochanay

Nagendraharaya Trilochanay Bhasmanga Ragaya Maheshwaraya

Nityaya Shuddhaya Digambaraya Tasme na Karaya Namah Shivay: ॥

Best wishes for Sawan.

Happy Sawan 2023: Jata Twi Galjalpravah

Jata Twi Galjalpravah Pavitasthale Gale’v Lambyalambitam Bhujangtung Malikam.

Damddamddammaddmanninaad vaddmarvayam chakarchandtandavan tanotu nahi shiva: shivam

Best wishes for the month of Sawan

Happy Sawan 2023: Damru is in his hand

he has a drum in his hand

And Kaal Nag is with you

Whose Leela is limitless

He is Bhole Nath

Happy Sawan 2023: Gram flour bread, lemon pickle

Gram flour bread, lemon pickle,

happiness of friends, love of loved ones

monsoon rains waiting for someone

Happy Shiv Sawan Monday

Happy Sawan 2023: Untimely death, he dies who does the work of Chandal

Untimely death, he dies who does the work of Chandal

What can Kaal do to him who is a devotee of Mahakal?

Happy Sawan 2023: Pooja Avasan Samaye Dashavaktra: Geet

Dashavaktra: Geet at the end of worship

Yah Shambhupujanaparam pathati pradoshe

tasya sthiran rathagjendraturangyuktam

Turanga: Yukta Lakshmi, ever-present, Shambhu

Happy Sawan 2023: Shakti brothers are in devotion

brother shakti is in devotion

The world is in power,

Which is discussed in Trilok

This is the month of that Shiva

Happy Sawan 2023: Temple bell, Aarti plate

temple bell, aarti plate

Redness of the sun on the banks of the river,

May life bring spring of happiness,

Happy ‘Monday of Sawan’ to you

Happy Sawan 2023: Shiva is Truth, Shiva is Infinite

Shiva is Truth, Shiva is Infinite,

Shiva is eternal, Shiva is God,

Shiva is Omkar, Shiva is Brahman,

Shiva is power, Shiva is devotion,

Let’s bow down to Lord Shiva,

May his blessings be upon all of us.

Happy Sawan 2023: Ram is his, Ravana is his

Ram is also his Ravan his,

Life is his death also his

Tandav is there and meditation is also there,

He is also the knowledge of the ignorant.

Everywhere Shiva

Happy Sawan 2023: Har Har Mahadev said which every

Har Har Mahadev who said,

May he get happiness, prosperity and wealth.

