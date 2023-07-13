Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023 Mantra: Recite these mantras on Sawan Shivratri, you will get the blessings of Shiva

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023 Mantra: The Shivratri that falls in the month of Sawan is called Sawan Shivratri. This year, Shivratri falling in the month of Sawan is called Sawan Shivratri. It is believed that Lord Shankar is pleased by fasting on the monthly Shivratri and according to the scriptures, Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, Indrani, Gayatri, Savitri, Parvati and Rati fasted on Shivratri and obtained infinite fruits by the grace of Shiva. On the day of monthly Shivratri, devotees fast and worship the Shivling and pray to him for the fulfillment of their wishes. This year, in the year 2023, Sawan Shivratri fast will be observed on 15th July.

mantra to get son

Om Devki Sut Govind Vasudev Jagatpate.

Body in the body Krishna Twamaham Sharanam Gat:.

mantra to stay healthy

Mam Bhayat Savto Raksha Shriyam Sarvada.

Dev Dev, Dev Namostute in Arogya Dehi.

Om Trimbakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam.

Urvarukamiv Bandhanan Death-free Mamritat ॥

to get wealth in life

Om Hrun Shivaay Shivparai Phat.

to defeat the enemy

ॐ I burst into the form of Shiva.

To get success in any work

Om Namah Shivay.

free from premature death

mantras of sawan shivratri

Shankaraya Namastetubhya Namaste Karveerak.

Tryambakaya Namastubhyam Maheshwaram: Param.

Namaste Astu Mahadevsthanve ch tatach param.

Namah Pashupate Nath Namaste Shambhave Namah.

Namaste Parmanand Nanah Somardhadharine.

Namo Bhimaychograya Twamaham Sharanam Gatah.

Chant this mantra while performing Jalabhishek

Om Varunasyotmbhanamasi Varunasya Sakambha Sajjarnistho.

Varunasya ritsadnyasi varunasya ritsadanmasi varunasya ritsadanmasid.

for wish fulfillment

Nagendraharay Trilochanay Bhasmang Ragay Maheshwaraya.

Nityaya Shuddhaya Digambaraya Tasme Na Karaye Namah Shivay.

to get rid of negative energy

Prachandham Prakrishtam Pragalbham Paresham, Akhandam Ajam Bhanukotiprakasham.

Try: Shoolnirmulan Shoolpaani Bhaje’ham Bhavanipati Bhavagamyam.

to get money

विशुध्दज्ञानदेहाय त्रिवेदीदिव्यचक्षुशे।

Credit: Prapti nimitaya Namah Somadradhadharine.

Sawan Shivratri fasting worship method

Get up early in the morning and retire from routine.

After this, clean the place where worship is done.

Then bathe Mahadev with Panchamrit.

Offer them three belpatra, bhang dhatura, nutmeg, fruits, sweets, sweet paan, perfume.

Apply sandalwood tilak to Shivji, then offer kheer as bhog.

Meditate on Lord Shiva throughout the day, praise him.

At night, consume Kheer in the form of Prasad and perform Parana and also distribute Prasad to others.

Sawan Shivratri 2023 Muhurat

The first monthly Shivratri fast of Sawan is on 15 July 2023. On this day, the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Sawan will be from 08.32 minutes on July 15 to 10.08 minutes on July 16, 2023. Shiva worship is done in Nishita Kaal Muhurta during Shivratri.

Shiv Chalisa

Shri Ganesh Girija Suvan, Mangal Mool Sujan.

Where do you say Ayodhyadas, I give you the boon of fearlessness.

Hail Girija Pati Deen Dayala. Always doing child care.

Bhal Chandrama Sohat Nike. Kanan Kundal of Hawthorn.

Ang gaur shir gang bhaye. Shaved the body.

Baghambar sleeps in clothes and skin. Nag Muni Mohe after seeing the image.

The Darling of Mother Maina. Beautiful image of left body.

Kar trishul sohat image heavy. Kart is always enemy decaying ॥

Where is Nandi Ganesh sleeping? Like the lotus in the middle of the ocean.

Karthik Shyam and Ganrau. Or don’t caste the image.

Devan called whenever he went. Only then, Lord, you are the remover of sorrow.

Did nuisance Tarak Bhari. Devan everything is found in you Juhari.

You send the conspiracy immediately. Lavnimesh Maham Mari Gayayu ॥

You Jalandhar Asura Samhara. Suyash your famous world.

War broke out with Tripurasur. Everyone was saved by your grace.

Did Bhagirath heavy then. Purab Pratigya Tasu Purari ॥

Danin Mahan Tum Sam Kou Nahi. Servant always praises ॥

The name of Vedas is glorified. Couldn’t find any difference between time immemorial.

The flame in the revealed period of churning. Jare Surasur Bhaye Vihala ॥

Some kind of mercy, I helped you. Where was the name Neelkanth then?

Worship Ramchandra Jab Keenha. Vibhishan Dinha, the lank of victory.

The stripes are happening in Sahas Kamal. Some exams end only then.

One lotus lord rakheu joi. Lotus eyes worshiped and slept.

Prabhu Shankar saw difficult devotion. Bhaye pleased, desired groom ॥

Jai Jai Jai Anant Avinashi. Please bless everyone’s Ghatvasi.

The evil gross persecutes every day. Mohi remained confused and peace did not come.

Call me Nath in trahi trahi. This is the opportunity to save me.

La Trishul kill the enemy. Get out of trouble

Mother father brother everyone. No one asks in distress.

Swami is your only hope. Hey everyone, now the crisis is heavy.

Never give money to poor people. Whoever checks gets the fruit.

Let me perform some rituals of yours. I am sorry Nath, now it is our fault.

Shankar is the destroyer of trouble. Destruction of obstacles due to auspiciousness.

Yogi Yeti Muni should meditate. Narad Sharad Sheesh Navain ॥

Namo Namo Jai Namo Shivay. Sur Brahmadik could not cross.

Whoever recites this, pleases. Shambhu Sahai is the one who crosses.

Whoever is the officer. Recite so holy Hari.

No one wishes to deprive the son. Surely Shiva Prasad was there only.

Bring Pandit Trayodashi. Get home carefully.

Always observe Trayodashi fast. The body is not staring at the pain.

Offer incense lamp naivedya. Recite the lesson in front of Shankar.

The sins of births are removed. Get shelter in Shivpur.

Say Ayodhya is your hope. Know all our sorrows are mine.

॥ Doha ॥

Reciting Chalisa early in the morning.

You fulfill my wish, Jagdish.

Magasar Chhathi Hemant season, Samvat Chausath Jaan.

Astuti Chalisa Shivahi, complete welfare.

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures and has been conveyed to you. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. In addition, the responsibility of any use of it rests with the user himself.