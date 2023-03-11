Haqqin: Turkish authorities’ decision came as a bad surprise for “parallel imports”

March 11 - BLiTZ. Recently, information has appeared that the Turkish customs system has made changes to its work. It turned out that now she does not allow foreign goods to enter the territory of Russia.

Previously, Moscow used the “parallel import” scheme precisely thanks to Ankara, Haqqin reports.

Turkey itself insists that the changes were made due to the actions of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

True, this is hardly true. Most likely, Ankara is trying to enlist Moscow’s support at the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

Earlier it was reported that suppliers refuse to import new iPhones to Russia through parallel imports.

New US sanctions prohibit the import of devices that cost more than $300 into Russia. Restrictive measures can affect not only smartphones, but also all gadgets that use US patents and technologies.