Harbhajan Singh wants to see this veteran all-rounder as ODI captain, demands this on West Indies tour

The Indian team has been announced for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Former great spinner of Team India Harbhajan Singh Has said that the responsibility of leading the team in the series should have been handed over to a new captain. Team India has appointed a regular captain for the ODIs to be played on 27 July, 29 July and 1 August. Rohit Sharma has been assigned the leadership of the team. At the same time, Hardik Pandya has been chosen as the vice-captain. Harbhajan said that India should have chosen Hardik as the captain for the series.

Harbhajan said this

Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel that the ODI team should have gone with the new team under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Youngsters who have done well in IPL should have got a chance here. This was the best opportunity to prepare them. However, all this may be a part of the preparation for the ODI World Cup. Let us tell you that Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has been included in the team for the first time from India. He has been included in the ODI as well as Test team for the Caribbean tour.

Kishan and Samson get a chance in place of Pant

Meanwhile, in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident in December last year, the selection committee has kept Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as wicketkeepers in the team. Many former cricketers are angry due to the dropping of Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test team. Akash Chopra has even presented the figures of Pujara and Kohli’s performance for the last three years. Whereas Sunil Gavaskar is supporting Sarfaraz Khan.

India’s ODI squad for West Indies tour



Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal , Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar