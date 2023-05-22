Hardcore Naxalite Vikas Kumar arrested in Lakhisarai, Comrade Pravesh Da’s special aide

Lakhisarai. To make the district Naxal-free, a continuous campaign is being run by the campaign team including the district police. In which Jamalpur STF is also giving its important support. In the same sequence, on Monday, under the leadership of DSP Sunil Kumar of STF Jamalpur, in the operation conducted by Pribazar STF and SSB, jawans from Lathiya Bhairav ​​Tola of Piribazar police station area got success in catching hardcore Naxalites.

In these cases there was a search

In this regard, ASP Campaign Moti Lal and STF Jamalpur DSP Sunil Kumar, posted for the Naxal campaign in the district, said that Vikas Kumar, 35, son of Visheshwar Mandal, a resident of Kasba village of Piribazar police station area, has been arrested from Lathia Bhairav ​​Tola. Both the above officers told that case number 163/19 has been registered regarding the police encounter in Piribazar police station on development. In which hardcore Naxalite Pramod Koda was killed in an encounter with the police. On the other hand, case number 13/21 is registered in Chanan police station and case number 203/21 in Khaira police station of Jamui district. At the same time, information is being taken about the cases registered against him in other police stations.

has been a close associate of the infamous Pravesh Da

At the same time, according to the discussions, in the year 2009, he has been an accused in the case of throwing a bomb in Lakhisarai court. SDF DSP Sunil Kumar told that the hardcore Naxalites of the development area have been involved. It has been a special ally of the area’s infamous Pravesh Da. At the same time, it has also had a very deep connection with other hardcore Naxalites of the region. Police was continuously searching for development. Along with connecting people with the Naxalite organization, it has also been working to provide necessary materials to the Naxalites. Vikas is being questioned.