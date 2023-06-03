Hardik Pandya can leave Test cricket, former South African veteran Lance Klusener said this

Hardik Pandya Describing him as one of the best fast bowling all-rounders in the world, the former South African cricketer lance klusner Said on Saturday that he may leave Test cricket to manage his workload. Pandya, who has struggled with injuries many times in his career, played the last Test in September 2018. He has been playing limited overs cricket since then and has kept himself out of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

hardik pandya best allrounder

Lance Klusener said in a conversation organized by the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club, ‘Hardik Pandya is a fantastic cricketer and if he stays fit and bowls at a speed of 135 then it is always difficult to face him. He is one of the best all-rounders in the world. Pandya ruled himself out of the WTC final by saying that it would be unfair to replace someone else after not contributing even 1 per cent to India’s journey to reach here.

Asked if Pandya gave up on Test cricket easily, Klusener said, “Probably.” The biggest test for any cricketer is Test cricket. There have not been so many changes in Test cricket, but I can understand that times have also changed. Klusener said that India can use fast bowling or spin-based attack in the WTC final.

spin bowling strength of india

He said, ‘Spin has traditionally been India’s strength. They have an attack that can play well on any pitch. The fast bowlers have also performed brilliantly in the recent past and that is the reason why they have reached the WTC final for the second time in a row. Now even on a green pitch, he shows the best game. When asked about the strong contender in the WTC final, he said, ‘It is difficult to say. It will be a contest between Australia’s bowlers and India’s batsmen. The one who wins in this will be the winner.