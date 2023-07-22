harley davidson x400 good speed or royal ride of royal enfield classic 350 know who is better vwt

Harley Davidson X400 Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Bullet has its own thing in the world of motorcycles, but Harley Davidson is no less. There would be no bike rider in the world who would not be tempted by Royal Enfield’s Bullet and Harley Davidson’s bike. In motorcycles, both these brands are more than 100 years old. While Royal Enfield is famous for its luxurious royal ride and powerful sound, Harley Davidson is known for its powerful engine and attractive looks. As far as India is concerned, even today Royal Enfield Bullet tempts almost every Indian. Harley Davidson has given a direct competition to Royal Enfield in the domestic market, but Royal Enfield is also going to launch a new variant of Classic 350 Bullet to compete with it and it is likely that it will launch by 30 August. So come, let us know who is better at riding motorcycles.