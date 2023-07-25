Harmanpreet Kaur banned for two matches by ICC for misbehaving in third ODI against Bangladesh

International Cricket Council (ICC) Captain of India’s women’s team on Tuesday Harmanpreet Kaur Was severely punished for his aggressive behavior during the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. He has been suspended for the next two international matches after two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during the third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday, the ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet hit the stumps

“The first incident in particular occurred when Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her frustration by hitting the wickets with her bat after being given out in the slips off spinner Nahida Akhtar in the 34th over of India’s innings,” the ICC said. For a Level 2 offence, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and given three demerit points on her disciplinary record. “He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel relating to dissent from an umpire’s decision,” the ICC said.

Kaur admitted the crime

Harmanpreet Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offense relating to public criticism in relation to an incident in an international match when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticized the umpiring in the match. The ICC said in its release that Harmanpreet has accepted the crime. The ICC said, ‘The Indian captain admitted the offense and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing and the penalty was implemented immediately.

Penalty due to demerit points

Level 2 breaches typically carry a fine of 50 to 100 percent of a player’s match fee and three or four demerit points, while Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. In Kaur’s instance, the awarding of four demerit points converted into two suspension points, suspending her from one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team.