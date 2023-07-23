Harmanpreet Kaur had to show anger, ICC imposed a big fine

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur In the last match of the ODI series against Bangladesh, he expressed his anger over being given out in a controversial manner. Harmanpreet got angry and hit the stump in this match. Harman did not stop here, he also gave a controversial statement about poor umpiring after the match. Now taking major action on Harman, the International Cricket Council has fined him. Harman has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee by the ICC and two points have also been deducted.

Controversial statement was given after the match

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked very unhappy after the last ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet, the victim of poor umpiring, showed her anger even in the presentation ceremony after the match. Harmanpreet Kaur said that before coming to Bangladesh next time, the team will also keep in mind that they will also have to face this type of umpiring. Prior to his statement, Harmanpreet had hit his bat on the stump after being given a wrong out during the match.

Some matches can also be banned

After the statement of Harmanpreet Kaur and the anger shown by her, the International Cricket Council has imposed a fine on her. Kaur has been fined 75 per cent of her match fee. Apart from this, his three marks will also be deducted. Apart from this, the ICC can ban Harmanpreet Kaur from playing one Test match or two limited overs matches. If Harmanpreet is banned then it will be a big punishment for him.

Both the umpires in the match were from Bangladesh.

The Indian captain criticized local on-field umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanveer Ahmed, calling their umpiring pathetic. Harmanpreet said, ‘They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. He was taking singles which were very important. In between, we scored a few runs but when we were batting we controlled the game very well, but as I mentioned earlier, there was some pathetic umpiring. The Indian captain said, ‘We are really disappointed with some of the decisions given by the umpires.’ The Indian captain hit his bat on the stumps in frustration after being given out lbw for 14 off Nahida Akhtar and pointed to the umpire.

Harleen played a half-century innings

India’s captain praised Harleen Deol, who played an innings of 77 runs in 108 balls with the help of nine fours. He had said, ‘She looked very promising in the last game, so we encouraged her to bat freely and she grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Jamie (Jemimah) was really good throughout the innings. He played well. Bangladesh registered their first ODI win against India in the first match. He won by 40 runs through the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method. But the visiting team made a comeback by defeating the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.

Korea Open: Chirag and Satwik created history, won the title by defeating World No. 1 pair in the final