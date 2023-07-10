Harmanpreet Kaur praised the performance of the bowlers in the first T20 match against Bangladesh

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has praised the bowlers for their excellent performance in the first T20 match against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday. Fielding first in the match, India restricted Bangladesh to 114-5 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target with 22 balls to spare.

In the match, Indian bowlers Minnu Mani (1-21), Pooja Vastrakar (1-16) and Shafali Verma (1-18) kept the pressure on the Bangladeshi batsmen and did not give them a chance to play freely. Experienced spinner Deepti Sharma played a key role in putting pressure on the opposition batsmen, conceding only 14 runs in her 4 overs.

After the match, Harmanpreet said, “It was a great team effort. The bowlers, especially the young girls, bowled really well. I wanted to see how they would bowl in the first six overs, I think they both understood the conditions very early. Apart from him, Deepti also bowled well. He is an experienced bowler and he showed it.

Harmanpreet was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten innings of 54 runs in 35 balls. Harman hit 6 fours and 2 sixes during this period. The Indian team will now face Bangladesh in the second T20 on Tuesday.