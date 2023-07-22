Harmanpreet Kaur’s army could not win the ODI trophy, the last match against Bangladesh was a tie

The Indian women’s team could not win the ODI trophy on the Bangladesh tour. The last and decisive ODI match played on Saturday was a tie. Bangladesh opening batsman Fergana Haq First century of career and India’s Harleen Deol The third women’s ODI, which witnessed an impressive half-century, resulted in a 1-1 three-match series between the two countries. Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh scored a challenging score of 225 runs for four wickets. In response, the Indian team was dismissed for 225 runs in 49.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana scored a half-century

Fargana Haq scored 107 runs in 160 balls which included seven fours. She is the first woman player from Bangladesh to score a century in ODIs. He was dismissed on the last ball of the innings. During his innings, he shared a 93-run partnership for the first wicket with Shamima Sultana (52). Harleen scored 77 runs in 108 balls with the help of nine fours, which is the highest score of his career. He recovered India from the initial shock by sharing a 107-run partnership for the third wicket with Smriti Mandhana (59). Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten after scoring 33 runs but due to the fall of wickets from the other end, she could not reach India’s target.

Shefali Verma’s bat did not work

India lost the last six wickets within 34 runs. Bangladesh won the first ODI by 40 runs, which was their first win against India in this format. India made a great comeback in the second ODI by registering a big win by 108 runs. India did not start well and lost the wickets of opener Shefali Verma (04) and wicket-keeper batsman Yastika Bhatia (05) till the fifth over, leaving the team at 32 for two. After this, Mandhana and Deol kept Bangladesh bowlers deprived of success for almost 23 overs.

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians became champions, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team did wonders, see pictures after the win

Harleen Deol played an amazing inning

Mandhana and Harleen batted carefully and took the loose balls to the boundary. He created pressure on the bowlers by rotating the strike. Meanwhile, he also took advantage of Bangladesh’s poor fielding. This partnership broke when Mandhana was dismissed after completing her 26th half-century. Mandhana caught at backward square leg in an attempt to cut the extra bounce of Fahima Khatoon. He hit five fours in his 85-ball innings.

,@imharleendeol top-scored with 77 in the chase and bagged the Player of the Match award The third and final ODI results in a Tie.Scorecard – https://t.co/pucGJbXrKd,#TeamIndia , #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/EbLGsUH9v3

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2023



Harmanpreet Kaur scored 14 runs

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) made a creditable start but could not provide the long support Harleen needed. Harmanpreet caught in the slip off the ball of Nahida Akhtar. The Indian skipper, however, was not satisfied with the umpire’s decision as she felt that the ball hit the pad and reached the fielder. When India scored 173 runs for four wickets in 38 overs, the game had to be stopped due to rain. At that time the par score was 151 runs and in this way India was ahead by 22 runs. India then lost the wickets of Harleen and Deepti Sharma (01) within five balls. Both of them were run out in an attempt to steal runs fast, due to which the Indian team got into trouble.

The match results in a tie!@imharleendeol , #TeamIndia vice-captain @mandhana_smriti score fine Fifties and @JemiRodrigues with an unbeaten 33* at the end Scorecard – https://t.co/pucGJbXrKd#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/JIDgdB7Xch

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2023



India lost three wickets in five balls

The sequence of wickets continued and the Indian team again lost the wickets of Amanjot Kaur (10), Sneh Rana and Devika Vaidya within five balls. Nahida Akhtar did not even allow Sneh Rana and Devika to open an account. When India needed one run, Marufa Akhtar got Meghna Singh (06) caught behind the wicket to end the match excitingly. Earlier, the Bangladesh women’s team scored the second highest score in ODIs. He scored 234 runs for seven wickets against Pakistan in 2022. For India, Sneh Rana took two wickets by giving 45 runs and Devika Vaidya took one wicket by giving 42 runs.

India could not take a single wicket for 27 overs

Fargana and Shamima got Bangladesh off to a very good start and denied Indian bowlers success till the 27th over. This partnership broke due to Shamima’s dismissal. He was dismissed by Rana. Shamima hit five fours in her 78-ball innings. Fargana then took the innings forward with captain Nigar Sultana (24). Indian bowlers did not get success even though they did not give away too many runs. Fargana, who played an inning of 47 runs in the second ODI against India, held one end, which gave other batsmen a chance to play freely.

India’s possession of T20 series

When Bangladesh needed to score fast runs, then Rana got India an important breakthrough by dismissing Nigar Sultana in the 41st over. After one over, Devika got Ritu Moni (02) caught by captain Harmanpreet. Fargana hit Meghna Singh for two fours in the 46th over. He completed his century in the 48th over. Bangladesh scored 62 runs in the last 10 overs and meanwhile lost three wickets. Earlier, India won the T20 series 2-1 on Bangladesh tour.