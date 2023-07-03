Harmu market remained closed for the whole day in protest against the fight, people demanded this from the administration

There is resentment among local shopkeepers and local people over the incident of assault on Ashish Kumar, director of Ashish Studio in Harmu Bazar on Saturday night. Harmu market was kept closed on Sunday in protest against the incident. Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal reached the spot to know the side of the angry people and to pacify them. SSP Kishore Kaushal, City SP Shubhanshu Jain and other police officers also reached the spot on Saturday night after the incident.

In this case FIR has been registered from both the sides. From one side, Ashish has filed a case against 15 including some named and unknown and from the other side Rakiba Khatoon, wife of Suhail Khan, resident of Harmu Azar Hind Nagar, has also filed a case against a total of 15 including some named and unknown.

However, late in the evening an agreement was reached between the two sides. Both sides agreed to maintain peace and order. Here, after the meeting at Panch Mandir on Sunday morning, the SSP held a separate meeting with the businessmen of Harmu Bazar at 4 pm. The SSP assured him of security. Also assured to take action against those who assaulted Ashish Kumar, Balram Ojha.

People demanded strict action against the accused involved in the incident of assault, removal of meat-fish shops adjacent to Harmu Panch temple, security to businessmen, installation of CCTV cameras, police foot patrolling in the evening and force in Harmu market. requested to deploy.

this is the event



Ashish was working in his studio on Saturday night at 08:15. At the same time, a young man riding a red scooty hit his bike parked outside the shop. When Ashish demanded compensation from the young man riding a scooty, he called and called 15-20 youths armed with sticks, who beat up Ashish. While saving Ashish, Balram Ojha suffered a head injury due to the sharp weapon attack, which required six stitches on his head. Ashish alleges that all the youths who assaulted him are residents of Bhatta locality of Argora police station area. In these 10-12 people including Saddam, Aslam, Zubair, Suhail Khan, Afroz, Shahrukh (mutton shopkeeper) and Irfan were included.