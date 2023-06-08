Harsh firing in Bihar will now go straight to jail, punishment can be up to two years

Went. The police is now going to take strict action against those who fired harshly for showing status in Bihar. Now the police will take quick action against those who fired harshly. Giving information about this, Gaya’s SSP Ashish Bharti said that those firing with illegal weapons will go straight to jail. Along with this, the license of those who commit such incidents with licensed weapons will be canceled and they will also face 2 years in jail and 1 lakh fine.

Harsh firing incidents have increased

SSP Ashish Bharti admitted that there has been an increase in the incidents of harsh firing in recent times. Such incidents are happening, which are serious crimes. He said that harsh firing is a punishable offence. After the case of Harsh firing came to the fore, now the police will crack down strictly. There is a provision of 2 years imprisonment and a fine of one lakh against those who fire with a legal weapon. At the same time, the license of his licensed weapon can also be canceled. Strict action will be taken against those who fire with illegal weapons. They will be sent straight to jail.

Strict action will be taken against those who fire Harsh

Cases of joyous firing from illegal weapons have been coming to the fore in Gaya. Such incidents are happening even with legal weapons. After this type of incident coming continuously, the SSP has given information about the punishable offense in the Harsh firing incident by holding a press conference. At the same time, it has been appealed that those who rejoice with licensed weapons should avoid it, otherwise strict action will be taken. At the same time, strict action will be taken against those who commit such incidents with illegal weapons.