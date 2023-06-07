Harsh firing law amended, in whose name the weapon will be, action will be taken on that too

Patna. In harsh firing, action will be taken against the person who is firing as well as the person in whose name the arms license is obtained. This information was given by SSP Rajeev Mishra on Wednesday. He told that if he himself or someone else fired with a licensed weapon at a marriage ceremony or at any venue, those in whose name the weapon is licensed will be arrested. His license will be cancelled. The punishment will be up to two years and a fine of one lakh will also be imposed. If someone is killed in Harsh firing, then a case of murder will also be registered. Police will now take strict action against those who show off and fire for status at wedding ceremonies, idol immersion, birthday parties or other occasions. If someone is injured, then a case of Arms Act and culpable homicide will be registered.

Harsh firing law amended, implemented in Bihar

illegal weapon There was already a law on firing from a licensed weapon, but the central government has amended the law for firing from a licensed weapon. The Central Government has sent a revised law to the Government of Bihar, which has been implemented in Bihar. The SSP has appealed to the people that those who have licensed weapons, should not give them to anyone else, so that no one can fire with that weapon anywhere at the venue of marriages or other festivals. He said that instructions to this effect have been issued to all police station. He said that every month three-four cases of harsh firing come in Patna. They also come when someone gets injured or someone gets killed or some video goes viral.

Firing every now and then

January 28: One student died during Harsh firing in saidpur hostel immersion

February 5: Harsh firing during marriage ceremony in Masaurhi

March 1: Dance operator got shot in Harsh firing in Bihta

March 27: Harsh firing with bar-girls during birthday party in Bihta

May 6: Fierce firing on the dance of bar girls in Digha area

May 21: A seven-year-old girl died in Harsh firing during a procession in Danapur.

May 22: One person died in Harsh firing during Varmala in Bakhtiyarpur

June 6: In Bihta, a young man was injured by a bullet fired in Harsh firing at the birthday party.

After marriage in Patna, girlfriend cut boyfriend’s private part with a knife, know what made her angry(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jdJW7Jx8cQ)