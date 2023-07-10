Haryana Rain: Outcry in Haryana due to rain, roads become ponds, schools will remain closed on July 11 and 12

Haryana Rain: It is raining in North India. Torrential rains have caused devastation in many states including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab. After Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, monsoon rains are being witnessed in Haryana as well. Due to continuous rains for three days, there is flood situation in many parts of Haryana. The administration has started rescue operations to evacuate people from the affected areas safely.

According to the Meteorological Department, it has been raining in many parts of Punjab and Haryana since morning. In view of the heavy rains, Haryana District Education Officer has issued instructions to keep all the schools of Panchkula closed on July 11 and 12. At the same time, in Punjab too, orders have been issued to close schools till 13 July.

Haryana | All schools in Panchkula to be closed on 11th & 12th July due to consistent rainfall in the area, says District Education Officer

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023



Significantly, due to continuous rains for the last three days, there is a flood situation in many states of Haryana. In view of the deteriorating situation due to rain, the schools in Gurugram were kept closed today i.e. on July 10 by the district administration.

Significantly, Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Panchkula and Ambala are among the most rain-affected districts of Punjab and Haryana. In view of the situation arising due to incessant rains, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has canceled all his pre-scheduled programs and called an emergency meeting of senior officials of various departments.

