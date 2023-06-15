Has Nitish Kumar talked to PM Narendra Modi, Samrat Chaudhary’s taunt on premature Lok Sabha elections

Patna. Political rhetoric has intensified in Bihar on Nitish Kumar’s statement that there is a possibility of early Lok Sabha elections. While RJD is linking this statement of Nitish Kumar with his experience, BJP is taunting this statement of Nitish Kumar. Bihar BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary has asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whether he has talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the elections, due to which he has become so sure about the possibility of early elections in the country.

BJP does not care about opposition meeting

On returning from Delhi to Patna, Samrat Chowdhary told reporters that the fact about the date of Lok Sabha elections is that only the PM can take a decision on this, as a cabinet decision would be needed to dissolve the Lok Sabha. Has he spoken to the PM on this or is it the growing pressure of elder brother RJD, which is forcing him to speculate. Samrat Chowdhary said that Nitish Kumar is clearly under pressure and hence, he keeps on speculating to continue in the chair. In response to a question, he said that the BJP does not care about the meeting of the opposition.

Nitish Kumar experienced leader

Nitish Kumar said during the review of the Rural Works Department on Wednesday that the possibility of holding general elections in 2023 cannot be ruled out. After this statement of Nitish Kumar, there was a flood of statements in the politics of Bihar. JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that to avoid more shocks before 2024, the nervous BJP may think of early elections. Who would deny this? The RJD leader said that Nitish Kumar has so much political experience that even the leaders of the opposition cannot ignore his words.

Who knows what Nitish Kumar thinks

Here, DM Diwakar, former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said that premature elections are not a new thing in Indian democracy. No one knows what is going on in Nitish’s mind. Assembly elections can be held ahead of time in Bihar as well. It is all a game of probabilities.