Has your computer slowed down? So know useful ways to increase the performance of your computer.

Computer is a very important tool in the modern era. The computer has such a profound effect on our lives that without it our everyday life would come to a standstill. According to a survey, 65 percent of computer users face the problem of slow computer. In this survey, 32 percent of people complained that their slow computers were affecting their ability to perform.

If you too are struggling with your slow down computer and often feel like throwing it away, there is no need to do that and neither do you need to buy a new computer. We’ll show you some quick fix ways you can increase your computer’s performance, and it won’t cost you a fortune.

upgrade storage device

One of the most effective ways to speed up your computer is by upgrading its storage drive. You can upgrade your computer by replacing your hard disk drive (HDD) with an internal SSD and this will greatly increase the performance of your computer. SSD is faster than HDD. Depending on your budget, you can choose a SATA SSD or go for an SSD with NVMe™ which is faster than SATA SSDs.

An SSD-powered computer gives you the speed to get more done, faster boot times, faster app loading times, faster game launches, and faster handling of programs with heavy files like video editing or RAW photo editing. Responsiveness increases. This also consumes less electricity, which increases the battery life of the laptop.

One of the best SSD options you can have is the WD Blue™ SN570 NVMe SSD which comes with up to 2TB of storage capacity. This powerful internal drive delivers up to five times the speed of Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs so you can let your imagination run wild and worry less about PC lag or load times. However, if your computer’s motherboard does not support NVMe technology, then you can go for the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD.

upgrade ram

If you enjoy content creation and video editing, another way to improve your performance is to upgrade your computer’s random access memory (RAM). Upgrading RAM can provide an immediate boost to the performance of a slow computer. Memory upgrade costs vary depending on the computer and how much memory is needed. The more RAM you have, the better the output for tasks like video editing and gaming. More RAM allows more apps to run in the background and you can keep more tabs open without your computer slowing down.

GPU upgrade

When you’re looking for additional performance or functionality for advanced games or computationally intensive programs (statistics and data mining), it makes sense to upgrade your GPU. GPUs are also useful for non-gaming applications (including video editing) because they can efficiently run other processes that involve the use of large amounts of data in parallel. However, if you are a professional gamer, the first thing you should upgrade for quality 3D animation is the GPU. While buying GPU check the resolution of your monitor, it is important for best output. If your CPU is old then keep in mind that your graphic card is compatible with the processor.