Hasan Mahmud for boosting organizational activities of AL

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud called for further boosting up the organizational activities of the party and its associate bodies ahead of the national elections.

The development activities of the Awami League government should be presented to the common people, he said.

The information minister said these while addressing as the chief guest the extended meeting of Rangunia Upazila Awami League of Chattogram.

Calling on the party leaders to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Dr Hasan said the leaders of Awami League and all its associate and front organizations should work together to ensure the continuous victory of Awami League in the next general elections.

Party activities should be made more dynamic through holding extended meetings and gatherings of beneficiaries of development works and different services of the government at the union level.

Rangunia Upazila Awami League senior vice-president Abdul Monaf Sikder presided over the meeting and General Secretary Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder conducted it, Upazila Parishad Chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder, Chittagong Zilla Parishad members Abul Kashem Chishti, Rangunia Municipality Mayor Md. Shahjahan Sikder, North District Awami League leader Zahir Ahmed Chowdhury, Idris Azgar, Nazrul Islam Talukder, Aktar Hossain Khan and Master Aslam Khan also spoke.

Later, the minister cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Rangunia Municipality Awami League party office on the fifth floor of the upazila Awami League party office. Before this, the information minister inaugurated Das Industries Limited, a garment industry in Rangunia.