‘Hath’ will support ‘AAP’ against the ordinance of the Center, Mallikarjun Kharge took this step!

New Delhi : On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party got the support of the Congress against the ordinance recently brought by the Central Government to establish rights over ‘services’ in Delhi. According to the news coming in the media quoting sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has decided on this in a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with other leaders on Monday to strengthen opposition unity. However, before this Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday. Tejashwi Yadav was not present in the meeting held with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today.

AAP made a plan to oppose the ordinance

Earlier, on Monday, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that his party has planned a massive protest against the central government’s ordinance. Under this, a mega rally will be organized at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on 11th June. He said that before the mahorli of Ramlila Maidan, the party workers would go door-to-door in Delhi to inform people about this ordinance and they would also tell people how the central government was stopping the Kejriwal government from working.

Whose rule over Delhi? AAP will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan against the ordinance of the Center

The central government brought an ordinance against the decision of the Supreme Court

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said that the Supreme Court has given a decision to operate the system of elected government while preserving the power of the voters of Delhi. He said that the central government is trying to hijack the decision given by the Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance. Everyone is surprised by this ordinance of the Center. When the Supreme Court gave the right to the elected government, there was a disturbance in the BJP.