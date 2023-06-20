Haunted: Do you also want to know where ghosts live? So let’s go to these places, going in the evening is prohibited

Haunted Place: Even today people talk different things about ghosts. But it is true that there are good and bad spirits in all of us. It is another matter that some people consider it as an illusion of the mind. It has often been seen that ghosts catch only those people who are afraid of them. Even though science does not believe in ghosts. But ghosts have been mentioned in the scriptures. Let’s know where ghosts live.

ghosts live in ruins

If you have to face ghosts then you can go to the ruins around you. Because it is said that there is a house of ghosts in the ruins. As soon as the night falls, the sound of ghosts is heard from the ruins. It has often been seen that people who pass through the ruins are caught by ghosts.

ghosts live in cemeteries

The cemetery has been called the abode of ghosts. It has been seen many times that people have gone to the cemetery after dusk. He has never returned safely. It is said that after dusk the ghosts come out of their graves and roam around. In such a situation, people who pass through the cemetery. The ghosts catch them.

ghosts live in the river

Even today the search is going on regarding ghost-pitchash. Paranormal experts are doing deep research on things related to ghosts and spirits. There is a different belief about the river. Going to the river at night is prohibited. Because after 10 pm ghosts are seen walking on the river. Many people have also been possessed by ghosts. If you are not afraid of ghosts and want to face them, then you can visit these places. However, one should not go for a walk on the river ghat after dusk. Because ghosts live here.

