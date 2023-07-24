Haunted Railway Station: India’s most haunted railway station, where evil spirits roam the tracks

Haunted Railway StationNaini Station

Naini station located in Uttar Pradesh is called the haunted railway station. Station and railway track spirits are visible during the day and night here. That’s why it has been called India’s most haunted railway station.

MG Road Metro Station, Delhi

Delhi’s MG Road metro station has been called India’s most haunted railway station. According to the people, as soon as the night falls, someone’s cry is heard from here.

Ludhiana Station, Punjab

Ludhiana station of Punjab has been declared as the most haunted railway station in India. It has been claimed that evil spirits roam around during the night. Not only this, many people have also lost their lives at this station.

Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh

Barog station located in Himachal Pradesh has been considered as the most haunted railway station in India. Here often the spirits of women in white saris are seen on the railway tracks at night.

Ravindra Sarovar Metro Station, West Bengal

Ravindra Sarovar Metro Station located in Kolkata has been called the most haunted railway station in India. It is said that the last metro runs at 10.30 pm. After which the station becomes deserted. Many people here have also claimed to be ghosts.

Chittoor Station

Chittoor station in Andhra Pradesh has been considered as the most haunted railway station in India. Because its stories are very famous. People here claim that strange noises are heard from here at night.

Beguncodor Station, West Bengal

Beguncodor station of West Bengal has been considered as the most haunted railway station in India. Because this station was closed for about 42 years due to ghostly stories. Even today people are afraid to go to this station.