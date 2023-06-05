Havelis are the pride of Bikaner, the color of the walls changes according to the sunlight

The specialty of the havelis built in Bikaner is that they change the color of their walls according to the sunlight. Apart from this, due to the bricks and colors used in these mansions, they look more beautiful. They have been made very strong from the point of view of security. All havelis are constructed in a similar fashion, with grilled windows, carved windows or jharokhas, balconies, doors and façades, cellars or vaults and diwankhanas combined to create a mystical charm.

This city is also known as Janglu Pradesh

Bikaner city of Rajasthan is such a combination of cultural heritage and craftsmanship, which has given it a unique identity on the tourism map. Bikaner state, which is also known in history as Janglu region, held an important place among the 21 princely states of Rajputana. This state was founded in 1486 by Rao Bika, the patriot son of Rao Jodha, the ruler of Marwar. There was a wall around the city about 7 kilometers long, which had five gates. Caravans coming from Central Asia and the West used to pass through here. Instead of conquering this state, the Mughal rulers thought it better to reconcile with the rulers here. Bikaner state never gave Khiraj etc. to Marathas and British also. Most of the kings of Bikaner were scholars. His books are still available in the Government Library of Bikaner.

Bikaner is famous as the city of thousand havelis.

The architecture and workmanship of the havelis of Bikaner, famous as the city of thousand havelis, also depict the architecture of 150 years ago. Most of the havelis were built between 1887 and 1943 during the reign of Maharaj Ganga Singh. These havelis were built by the merchants and traders of the city like Rampuria, who then earned a lot of money in big cities like Kolkata. You will get to see havelis here in every size. Whether the mansion is small or big, all are equipped with beautiful facades, balconies, windows, jaalis etc. European influences, such as stained glass, Victorian era arches, etc. are also seen in these havelis.

The images of gods and goddesses are painted at the entrance.

Every haveli has a richly decorated dankha (Diwan-e-Khas here called dankha), courtyard, pankha sal (large hall after the courtyard, where everyone used to sit and talk), ore, mal, and maliya etc. unique crafts are symbols of. Most of the havelis are embossed sculptures, which are also called reliefs. The images of deities are painted or their statues at the entrance. The name plates at the entrance tell the name of the owner of that haveli and the time of establishment of the haveli. Inside, beautiful paintings can be seen on the walls and ceilings, as well as the wall niches were also beautifully decorated. Patterned patterns in bright colors can be seen on the roofs.

Niche-wet work on the walls

Some havelis have wall work done in the ‘Ala-Gila’ style. ‘Ala-Gila’ is such a mode, which can be erased only when the lime applied on the wall also descends along with it. Apart from Ala-Gila, paintings of Kishangarh, Bikaner and Mughal styles can also be seen in these havelis. Interestingly, safes used to be an integral part of the havelis of Bikaner. These safes were mounted on the walls or built in the ground. They can be seen behind photographs, under carpets or inside cupboards.

Walls change color according to sunlight

The specialty of the havelis built in Bikaner is that they change the color of their walls according to the sunlight. Apart from this, due to the bricks and colors used in these mansions, they look more beautiful. They have been made very strong from the point of view of security. All the havelis are constructed in a similar manner, with grilled windows, carved windows or jharokhas, balconies, doors and façades, cellars or vaults and diwankhanas combined to create a mystical charm. The six feet by three feet jharokhas are the main attractions, which have several storeys and have a palace or an interior decorated with gold sculptures. These havelis used to host mahfils or dance performances in the evening and had several rooms for residents and guests.

famous havelis

Some of the famous havelis here are- Rampuria Haveli, Kothari Haveli, Sopani Haveli, Jain Haveli, Bachhavat ki Haveli, Mohta Haveli, Dango, Shrimanton ki Haveli, Bagri ki Haveli, Poonam Chand Kothari ki Haveli, Sampatlal Aggarwal Haveli and Daga Chowk Haveli etc. . The Daga Chowk Havelis are also unique in the Daag Chowk area as they are spread over the same area. With intricate and ornate jharokhas and carvings in the form of flowers, the havelis mesmerize with their diwankhanas decorated with beautiful murals and Indian paintings with western influences. The Diwankhane is famous for its collection of attractive artwork. Rikhji Bagri’s haveli in Bikaner’s Mohta Chowk is attractive with interior artwork and ornate jharokhas and arched entrances with carved flowers, sculptures and designs. Similarly Bhairondan Kothari’s Haveli is unique for its exquisite marble work, which attracts visitors to see the captivating artwork. In the year 2011-12, the World Monument Fund also supported and encouraged the voluntary organizations of Bikaner for the conservation of havelis. Due to his efforts, the Bikaner Heritage Walk also started.