Hawala gang in Bihar used to give 10% commission to get money, police froze 87 accounts of 15 banks

Patna. During the investigation in the case of gang doing cyber fraud and hawala business, Lakhisarai police has got many information. After scrutinizing 87 accounts of 15 different banks of the gang, they have been frozen. According to the information received, most of these accounts include 27 accounts of SBI and 11 accounts of Axis Bank. Police is conducting raids in search of Vishal, Santosh and Raja of Patna and Amarjeet of Kiul who are absconding in this case.

Preparation to take Lalan on remand

Patna Police is also investigating the matter. Lakhisarai police first arrested two cyber fraudsters Pankaj and Santosh from the district itself. During interrogation of both, it was learned that some of the vicious people of their gang are sitting in Patna and play from there. This information was given to Patna Police. Lakhisarai police in collaboration with Patna police arrested a minor, Ratan Kumar and Lalan from Patna. At the time of his arrest, Lalan had broken his mobile by slamming it. Now the police is preparing to take Lalan on remand.

Used to give 10 percent commission to the account holder

The police will now take information about the account holders from the gang. Sources said that the gang members used to give 10 percent commission of the amount on an account to the account holder. Sources said that the gang members used to tell the account holders that the company’s money comes and the accounts are needed for this. The account holder will get 10 percent of the money that will come into their accounts.

Rs 5 crore looted in Jharkhand being sent from Patna to Kolkata, police suspect hawala business

Police will reach account holders through KYC

With the help of KYC documents, the police will get information about the real account holders. After this, the police will also interrogate these account holders. In the investigation of the police, it has come to the notice that by luring the account holders, their bank accounts were taken on rent by cyber criminals. Along with this, the police have also been asked to inform about the action taken by these banks within 15 days. In the investigation so far, it was found that accounts in total 15 banks including Axis Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Central Bank, Punjab National Bank were used viciously.