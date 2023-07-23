HBD Yuzvendra Chahal: Before marrying Dhanashree, on whom did Chahal fall in love, know who was that beauty?

Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Team India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Today he is 33 years old. Yuzvendra Chahal was born on 23 July 1990 in Jind, Haryana. Chahal, who made his international debut in the year 2016, is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Apart from amazing bowling, Chahal is often seen joking around on the field. Chahal will soon be seen in Team India’s jersey during the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

Chahal will celebrate his 33rd birthday in Barbados

After the Test series between India and West Indies is over, both the teams will play ODIs from 27th July and then T20 matches from 3rd August. Chahal has already reached the West Indies along with other members of the ODI and T20 squads. That is, Chahal will celebrate his 33rd birthday in Barbados, where the first ODI is to be played. Chahal has proved to be a great spinner in white ball cricket for India in the past. Yajuvendra Chahal remains very active on social media. He often makes reels with his wife Dhanashree Verma and posts them on social media.

Chahal married Dhanashree in 2020

Yajuvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is a dentist and YouTube choreographer. Chahal and Dhanashree’s first meeting took place in 2020 during the online class itself. Chahal had fallen in love within three months. After this both got engaged with the consent of the family and got married on 22 December 2020. Both are often active on social media and remain in headlines for their funny videos.

However, in this story we are going to talk about Chahal’s ex-girlfriend. Very few people know that before meeting Dhanashree, the Indian spinner had fallen in love with another beauty. He had a girlfriend even before Dhanashree. Who was she? Was she an actress or an Instagram influencer? Was she also a youtuber? So we tell you the answer. The name of that woman is Tanishka Kapoor. He is neither an Actor, Youtuber, Dancer or Social Media Influencer.

Tanishka is an entrepreneur who has started her own online business of women’s clothing. Tanishka and Chahal were once seen as a couple. Cricketers used to like and comment on all her pictures and she used to do the same. It seemed that something was cooking between them. Tanishka and Chahal were also seen at many parties and dates. However, no one knows what was the reason for their alleged breakup. Today both have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have moved forward in their lives without any bitterness.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsChahal’s brilliant performance in T20 International

In November 2009, Yuzvendra Chahal started his first-class career. After a long wait, he got a chance in international cricket. Chahal has been excellent for India in T20 Internationals. Chahal is the fastest man to take 50 wickets in T20 Internationals for India. Chahal is the first player of India, who did the feat of taking 6 wickets in T20 International cricket. In the year 2017, he took 6 wickets in a T20 match against England at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Chahal took the wickets of players like Sam Billings, Joe Root, Oyen Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moin Ali and Chris Jordan.

Apart from international cricket, Chahal has also been a very good bowler in IPL. Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. At present, he is a part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL. In the 145 IPL matches played so far, Chahal has taken 187 wickets at an average of 21.69. During this, his economy was 7.67.

International career so far

Yuzvendra Chahal, who started his international career in 2016, has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20 Internationals so far. He has not made his Test debut for India yet. In ODIs, he has taken 121 wickets at an average of 27.13. Apart from this, Chahal has taken 91 wickets in T20 International at an average of 24.68. During this, his economy has been 8.13.

