HC takes suo moto cognizance of ‘Mukherjee Nagar’ fire incident, issues notice to Fire Brigade, Delhi Police and MCD

Delhi High Court Taking suo moto cognizance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident, the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and MCD have been issued notices and have sought their response within two weeks. The court has also directed the Delhi Fire Service to conduct a fire safety audit and check whether fire safety certificates have been issued or not.

61 people were injured in the fire

Let us tell you that a fire broke out in a UPSC coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, North West Delhi on Thursday, the video of which went viral on social media. Users were continuously seen giving feedback on this video. It is seen in the video that after the fire, the students are getting down with the help of ropes and wires sitting on the AC compressor. According to Delhi Police, 61 people have been injured in the fire. After being scorched, they were admitted to the hospitals. Police said that two students were seriously injured. One had jumped straight from the third floor while one had fallen on the AC compressor.

10-12 students were hurt while descending from the ropes

The information about the fire was received at 12.27 pm. After this, a total of 11 fire engines were sent to the spot. 10-12 students got hurt while getting down from the ropes in panic. According to the police, around 250 students of various coaching institutes were present in the class at the time of the incident in the ‘Bhandari House’ building.

The viral video of the incident was horrifying

The viral video of the incident was horrifying. It is seen in the video that firefighters are taking people out of the students through the windows. Most of them are students. The students are looking nervous. They are seen descending from the last floor of the building with the help of ropes. Smoke can also be seen coming out from that floor.