HDFC Bank officer ‘robe’ on juniors in online meeting, suspended after video went viral

Mumbai : HDFC Bank, the largest lender in the private sector, has suspended one of its officers for bullying junior employees. HDFC Bank official was talking rudely with his juniors in the online meeting. After the video of the meeting went viral on social media, the bank suspended the officer with immediate effect.

According to media reports, the Vice President level officer of HDFC Bank was having an online meeting with his juniors on business targets. It can be seen in the viral video on social media that during this meeting, while calling the names of his juniors, the officer is seen indecently calling someone as Mamu in Bengali language. About five to six junior employees are seen sitting with him in this online meeting. He was treating everyone as if they had committed some heinous crime and he was investigating them to the third degree.

After the video of this meeting went viral on social media, the statement issued by the bank said that after the initial investigation in this matter, the concerned officer has been suspended and a detailed investigation is going on. The bank said that we respect all our employees and such behavior cannot be allowed to anyone.

The bank said that HDFC Bank has a zero tolerance policy for any kind of misconduct at the workplace and we strongly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect. Follow the guidelines of the bank. Further, the bank said that any kind of misbehavior will not be tolerated at the work place. There is a zero tolerance policy for this. We believe in treating all employees equally and respectfully.