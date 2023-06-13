He ended his life by killing his brother-in-law in an argument over a land dispute.

Lucknow : A 39-year-old man from Mirzapur shot himself after killing his brother-in-law in the Lohta police station area on Tuesday morning in a dispute over old land and money with his in-laws. Sharma alias Pintu opened fire at Gopalji’s residence and fled from the spot. On reaching Bankat village in Lohta area, Dinesh shot himself with his licensed 12-bore repeater gun and died on the spot, the DCP said, adding that Gopalji was taken to BHU’s trauma center where he too died. Went.

A repeater gun, 17 live cartridges and empty shells recovered

Police recovered a repeater gun, 17 live cartridges and an empty shell from Bankat, where Dinesh was found dead. The DCP said that both the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Initial investigation has revealed that Dinesh was married to Gopalji’s sister many years ago. The DCP said that Dinesh had an old land and money dispute with his in-laws and in this dispute he had a fight with his father-in-law Rajesh.

Firing was done after discussing the matters of dispute.

After a quarrel with father-in-law Rajesh, Dinesh had reached his in-laws house on a motorcycle on Tuesday morning with his repeater gun. While discussing the matters of dispute, Dinesh started quarreling with Rajesh and Gopalji intervened and tried to calm the matter. However, Dinesh opened fire in which Gopalji was hit by several bullets. Due to indiscriminate firing, panic spread in Bakharia village and the villagers ran towards Rajesh’s hideout. However, before the villagers could reach there, Dinesh fled from the spot. Rajesh’s family and villagers immediately took Gopalji to the trauma center.