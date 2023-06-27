‘He has gone berserk’, PM Modi attacks opposition unity

Bhopal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BJP workers at the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Saubhagya’ program organized in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, attacked the meeting of 17 parties of the opposition in the capital of Bihar on June 23, 2023. Taking a dig at the opposition unity front, he said that they are furious because the BJP is going to win the 2024 elections as well. They are more worried about BJP’s victory. That is why they have started holding meetings.

picture of long list of scams

Taking a dig at the opposition unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a few days ago a photo session was organized by them (the opposition). If you see the pictures, you will realize that each person has his own history of scams in the photos. Every photo is a guarantee of corruption and scams. All together there is a guarantee of corruption of at least Rs 20 lakh crore. Congress alone has done scams worth lakh crores. He said that RJD, TMC, NCP all have a long list of scams.

Visibility more than 2014 and 2019

Taking a dig at the opposition, Prime Minister Modi further said that there was strong opposition to the BJP. Be it 2014 or 2019, there was not as much restlessness in both the elections as it is seen today. Today they bow down to each other and there was a time when they used to abuse each other all the time. He said that their uneasiness shows that the people of the country have made up their mind to bring back the BJP in the 2024 elections as well. He said that once again in 2024 BJP’s huge victory is sure. That is why all the opposition parties are nervous.

Action should be taken against all the scammers

He further said that the opposition has only one guarantee of scams and he will ensure that action is taken against every scamster. He said that these parties have only experience of scams and they have only one guarantee, which is scams. He said that it is for the country to decide whether it wants to accept this guarantee. He said that where there is Modi’s guarantee and that is to take action against every scamster.

Without naming Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Modi said that leaders of opposition parties had gone to Patna to take lessons from experienced people about being in jail. He said that you have heard, when a criminal returns to his village from jail, people eagerly come to him to know his jail experience. Leaders of opposition parties also need his kind of experience as they know they are under scrutiny and what better place than Patna for this.