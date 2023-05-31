‘He is not the PM of only Hindus’, Owaisi taunts PM Modi at the inauguration of the new Parliament House

New Delhi : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting saints for the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Wednesday. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while targeting PM Modi, said that during the inauguration of the new Parliament House, the Prime Minister took people of only one religion inside. He said that being the Prime Minister of the country, he should have taken saints of all religions inside with him. He said that PM Modi is not only the Prime Minister of Hindus, but he is the Prime Minister of 130 crore people of the country.

Sengol was made to enter Parliament with Vedic chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House amid Vedic chanting by the priests of the Sringeri Math in Karnataka. He performed ‘Ganapati Homam’ to invoke the deities during the puja before the inauguration of the new Parliament House. He then prostrated before ‘Sengol’ and sought blessings from the high priests of various adhinams in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Prime Minister took the ‘Sengol’ to the new Parliament complex and installed it to the right of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber, amidst the tunes of ‘Nadhaswaram’ and Vedic chanting.

Why not invite priests from other religions?

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing only Hindu Pandits to enter the Parliament complex during the inauguration ceremony. He said that the new Parliament House was inaugurated. I saw it on television. The Prime Minister was going inside the Parliament and behind him 18-20 Hindu priests chanting Vedic mantras entered the Parliament. He asked, Prime Minister, why did you invite only Hindu priests to the ceremony? He said whether Christian priests, Muslim clerics and religious leaders of other religions should not have been taken inside the new parliament?

Sharad Pawar said on the inauguration of the new Parliament House, ‘I am worried after seeing what happened there’

Other opposition parties also protested

Let us tell that not only AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is angry about the religious event during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, but many opposition parties are also opposing it. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also opposed religious rituals during the inauguration ceremony. He had said that there is a vast difference between India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru talking about the concept of modern India and a series of rituals performed at the new Parliament House in New Delhi today. I am afraid that we are taking our country back decades.