‘He will change the entire history of the country..’ Nitish Kumar raised questions on the new Parliament House, know what the CM said..

The political atmosphere is hot regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House in Delhi. Many opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration ceremony to be held on 28 May. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also given his response. Nitish Kumar has raised questions on the need for a new Parliament House and asked what was the need for it.

CM Nitish Kumar said that what was the need of this new Parliament House. History is attached to the old building. The Chief Minister said that we have always been saying that these people who are in power will change the entire history of the country.

On the other hand, on the question of not participating in the NITI Aayog meeting, the CM said that there is no point in going to that meeting. The CM again expressed his displeasure for not giving special status to Bihar. At the same time, it was clarified that he is not going to the inauguration program of the new Parliament House.